Spain unveils new €60 pass granting unlimited travel on all trains and long-distance buses – all you need to know

SPAIN is set to roll out a new nationwide public transport pass offering unlimited travel for just €60 a month.

Launching in January 2026, the pass will allow users to travel freely on all state-run transport services, including short- and medium-distance trains and intercity coaches.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled the plan on Monday, with the government estimating it could benefit around two million people and slash commuting costs by up to 60%.

“This is a very strong commitment to sustainable mobility and also to the middle and working classes,” Sánchez said.

Young people stand to gain even more, with under-26s paying just €30 a month thanks to an additional 50% discount.

Not all services will be included from the outset. Metros, city buses and trams, which are run by regional governments and local councils, will initially fall outside the scheme.

High-speed rail services, despite being operated by state-owned Renfe, are also excluded in the first phase.

But Sanchez has called on regional authorities to opt in, saying the goal is to make “access to public transport easier across the country”.

The new Spanish pass is loosely modelled after Germany’s popular Deutschlandticket, which costs €63 a month – although the German version also covers city undergrounds and trams.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that current public transport discounts will continue into next year, offering further relief to commuters.

At present, monthly urban and intercity passes and 10-journey tickets are reduced by 40%, split evenly between state funding and contributions from regional or local authorities.

In Madrid, this means a monthly pass currently costs €66.30, covering the entire region’s transport network, including metros, trams, buses and commuter trains.

Additional discounts remain in place for longer journeys, with 40% off medium-distance trains, 50% off medium-distance high-speed services, and 50% off state-run buses.

For young people, these discounts rise to 70%.

