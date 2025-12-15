Plastic surgeon accused of serious sexual assault on sedated patient in Spain

A PLASTIC surgeon has been arrested in Alicante for allegedly raping a sedated patient in a Murcia hospital.

The incident is said to have happened at the private Imed Virgen de la Fuensanta facility last Thursday where an operating room had been hired.

Two theatre nurses witnessed what happened and reported the matter to hospital bosses.

They apparently noticed the doctor making some strange movements towards the patient.

What they saw appeared to be of a sexual nature and they recorded a video on a phone.

The surgeon denied sexual assault during an appearance before a court in Molina de Segura and said the procedure was carried out in an appropriate manner.

He was denied bail and taken to Sangonera prison in the Murcia region.

Sources close to the investigation told the La Verdad newspaper that the surgeon said such an incident was impossible due to the multiple layers of clothing worn by the patient.

She also wore compression mesh during her breast surgery in addition to the surgical clothing.

The plastic surgeon has also questioned the way that the video recorded by the two nurses has been interpreted.

He said the footage created an optical effect due to the ‘from behind’ angle that the video was taken from.

The patient, who was under an anesthetic during the operation was not aware of what did or did not happen.

