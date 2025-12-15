A NARCO logistics gang with explosives and firearms has been dismantled on the Costa del Sol.

The Policia Nacional broke up the group who were involved in distributing drugs and providing logistical support, known as ‘petaqueo’, to allied criminal gangs.

Three individuals have been arrested for crimes linked to explosive materials, drug trafficking, false documentation, and belonging to a criminal group.

A shed on the site of a Benajarafe property in Velez-Malaga served as a base of operation, with agents from the Grupo de Estupefacientes of the Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV).

This building functioned as a drug sales point, a laboratory for processing MDMA and cocaine, and as storage for fuel and chemical products that were used to fuel drug-smuggling vehicles.

From the location officers confiscated explosives that were held without legal documentation – they found a detonating cord and a slow fuse with a net explosive mass of nine kilograms.

This investigation was initiated after information pointed police to the sale of drugs in a secluded Benajarafe estate.

In an initial phase police arrested one of the main suspects and his partner after discovering 86 grams of MDMA hidden in a car’s spare wheel.

Later on, a search of the property led to further confiscation of numerous items including ammunition and weapons.

Now the case has been referred to the Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instruccion.

