15 Dec, 2025
15 Dec, 2025 @ 10:42
Police bust narco-gang that used helicopters to smuggle drugs into Spain from Morocco

by
THE Guardia Civil have smashed a gang that used helicopters to smuggle hashish into Spain from Morocco.

The helicopters, which could carry between 500 and 900 kilograms of drugs, flew across the Mediterranean to southern Spain, where the hashish was then transported by road to other parts of Europe.

Six people were arrested in the operation, which also involved Moroccan, Belgian and Swedish law enforcement agencies.

WAREHOUSE AND HELICOPTER

The suspects have been remanded in custody on suspicion of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organisation and possession of firearms.

The Guardia seized one helicopter in an isolated warehouse, along with 657 kilops of hashish, five firearms, cash and vehicles during raids in the Malaga, Almeria and Murcia areas.

“It is rare for helicopters to be used to smuggle drugs but occasionally gangs do try,” said a Guardia source.

“Remember that helicopters are easy to detect and hard to buy on the black market,” he added.

Earlier this year, police broke up gangs that used drones to carry durgs over from from Morocco to Spain.

Spain’s geographic position makes it a key entry point for hashish into Europe, mainly from Morocco, and cocaine smuggled from Latin America.

Hashish is usually smuggled by sea, sometimes using high-speed launches or jet-skis.

