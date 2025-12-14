14 Dec, 2025
14 Dec, 2025 @ 15:03
Body found beside motorway in search for Brit expat, 73, who vanished at night from home in southern Spain

POLICE searching for an elderly Briton who vanished from her home in southern Spain have discovered a body lying in vegetation beside a motorway.

Geraldine Ann, 73, disappeared in mid-September after leaving her house in Chirivel, near Granada, after a row with her husband.

She reportedly left the property late at night in her pyjamas and flip-flops to feed some cats after arguing with her partner, who reported her missing to police the next day.

A massive search was launched to locate the Brit including an army of volunteers, drones, sniffer dogs and a specialist mou

But a body has now been discovered lying near a motorway, which investigators believe is Geraldine.

Geraldine Ann, 73, was reported missing on September 17,

The discovery was made under a mile from the expat’s home in Andalucia.

In a statement, Chirivel’s town hall said: “We profoundly regret to have to inform you that a body has been found by the A-92 motorway thought to be that of our neighbour Geraldine, pending official confirmation from the authorities.”

The body has since been taken for an autopsy where it will be formally identified.

Speaking at the time of her disappearance, the mayor of Chirivel, Jose Torregrosa Mota, said: “She suffered from senile dementia and the night she went missing she’d apparently had a small argument with her husband and left home.”

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

