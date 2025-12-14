WATCH: Storm Emilia brings torrential storms to Spain as RED alert issued for Valencia and Andalucia – 250mm of rain could fall on Sunday with severe risk of flooding

PARTS of eastern Spain are bracing for torrential weather after the state meteorological agency issued a rare red alert for heavy rainfall – indicating an ‘extreme risk’ to life.

The red weather warning is in place for the entire Valencia coastline and Valle del Almanzora y Los Velez in Almeria.

READ MORE: Orange alert in Spanish holiday islands for ’10 metre waves’ just one week after tourists were swept away at rock pool

Aviso ? Almanzora y los Velez



Así pasa a estas horas la Rambla que atraviesa la localidad almeriense de Lubrín en donde se ha recogido ya cerca de 70 litros.



Nuestra red de estaciones en la sierra de los Filabres está monitorizando la situación https://t.co/hkBaY30Ok6 pic.twitter.com/bwJqC20qha — AMETSE (@MeteoSE) December 14, 2025

In Valencia, over 250mm of rain is forecast to drench the region from Sunday lunchtime until Monday morning – over a year on from the devastating DANA floods that claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

Up to 180mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours, increasing the risk of flash flooding – with warnings also in place for possible waterspouts and small tornados.

READ MORE: Andalucia in for a wet and cold start to December as series of Atlantic storms to hit region

Lluvia en la Safor. Aunque llueve en toda la comarca desde hace horas, la mayor intensidad se está registrando en sierras litorales del sur de la comarca, entre Villalonga, Ador, Potries y Real de Gandia, donde los acumulados superan los 60-70 mm en las últimas 6 horas. https://t.co/ChqwoyW2mM — AEMET Comunitat Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) December 14, 2025

According to Aemet, Spain’s state weather agency, 120mm of rain is forecast to hit Almeria as Storm Emilia continues to batter Spain.

Residents are advised to follow Civil Protection recommendations.

READ MORE: WATCH: Horrifying moment crowd of tourists are swept off pier by deadly wave in Tenerife

????Avisos por lluvias torrenciales este domingo 14.



??Peligro extraordinario en zonas de Valencia y Almería. Peligro importante en otras áreas del sureste.



??Posibles inundaciones y crecidas. Sigue recomendaciones de Protección Civil.



??Infórmate en https://t.co/ljJpl4SZbg pic.twitter.com/Ue1t80kx6w — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 14, 2025

Orange alerts are in place for inland Valencia, the northern Alicante coast, inland Almeria and north-east Murcia with up to 40mm set to fall in just an hour.

READ MORE: ‘This should haunt you for the rest of your life’: Astonishing moment Valencia flood survivor confronts regional president on TV

?Se suspende el partido de hoy Levante vs Villarreal por la alerta metereológica en la provincia de Valencia ?? pic.twitter.com/KT1f1QfQCu — Bets Locas (@Bets_Locas) December 14, 2025

Yellow warnings are also active in Castellon, Alicante and the Almeria coastline.

Sunday’s La Liga clash between Levante and Alicante has been suspended by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after the red alert was activated.

READ MORE: Fury and grief led to downfall of Valencian President Carlos Mazon, blamed by many for the deaths of 229 people in 2024’s DANA floods

Recent lightning strikes in the area. Credit: LightningMaps

“Due to safety recommendations regarding the torrential rains forecast in the Valencia region, and following red alert warnings from Spain’s meteorological agency, the RFEF competitions judge has decided to postpone the match,” the federation said in a statement.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.