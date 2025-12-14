14 Dec, 2025
14 Dec, 2025 @ 14:38
WATCH: Storm Emilia brings torrential storms to Spain as RED alert issued for Valencia and Andalucia – 250mm of rain could fall on Sunday with severe risk of flooding

by

PARTS of eastern Spain are bracing for torrential weather after the state meteorological agency issued a rare red alert for heavy rainfall – indicating an ‘extreme risk’ to life.

The red weather warning is in place for the entire Valencia coastline and Valle del Almanzora y Los Velez in Almeria.

In Valencia, over 250mm of rain is forecast to drench the region from Sunday lunchtime until Monday morning – over a year on from the devastating DANA floods that claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

Up to 180mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours, increasing the risk of flash flooding – with warnings also in place for possible waterspouts and small tornados.

According to Aemet, Spain’s state weather agency, 120mm of rain is forecast to hit Almeria as Storm Emilia continues to batter Spain.

Residents are advised to follow Civil Protection recommendations.

Orange alerts are in place for inland Valencia, the northern Alicante coast, inland Almeria and north-east Murcia with up to 40mm set to fall in just an hour.

Yellow warnings are also active in Castellon, Alicante and the Almeria coastline.

Sunday’s La Liga clash between Levante and Alicante has been suspended by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after the red alert was activated.

Recent lightning strikes in the area. Credit: LightningMaps

“Due to safety recommendations regarding the torrential rains forecast in the Valencia region, and following red alert warnings from Spain’s meteorological agency, the RFEF competitions judge has decided to postpone the match,” the federation said in a statement.

Tags:

