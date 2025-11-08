Fury and grief led to downfall of Valencian President Carlos Mazon, blamed by many for the deaths of 229 people in 2024’s DANA floods

TEARS, fury and frustration gripped Valencia as the region marked one year since the catastrophic floods that claimed 229 lives and left entire communities in ruins.

The solemn week of remembrance was a powerful reminder of the anger still simmering over the government’s handling of the disaster – and the deep scars it left behind.

Valencian president Carlos Mazon delivered what became his final speech before quitting in the grand surroundings of the regional parliament, acknowledging failures and pledging that ‘no one will be left behind’.

Just days earlier, the streets outside had filled with tens of thousands of protestors demanding his resignation – and justice for those who died.

The floods struck on October 29 last year, when torrential rain turned roads into rivers and swept away homes, cars and entire families.

Within hours, 229 people were dead. The region’s emergency response was widely criticised as chaotic, with alerts issued too late and coordination between services breaking down at crucial moments.

A year on, Mazon admitted his government’s efforts ‘were not enough’.

“We tried to do our best in unimaginable circumstances, but in many cases it was not enough,” he told the assembled throng. “Things should have worked better.”

He described the floods as ‘an unfathomable tragedy’ and said October 29 ‘will never be forgotten’.

Declaring it an official Day of Remembrance for the victims, he promised to continue efforts to ‘accelerate recovery, reinforce security and improve prevention’.

“The pain was and continues to be immense,” Mazon said. “Nothing can give us back the people we lost, but we can honour their memory with commitment, affection and respect.”

He added that Valencian society had shown its best side in the worst of times:

“In its most difficult moment, our people came together. That day and the following ones will always remain etched in our collective memory.”

But outside the parliamentary chamber, sympathy was in short supply.

Four days before the anniversary, Valencia’s streets were filled with fury.

Up to 50,000 protestors marched from Plaza de San Agustin to Plaza de la Virgen in what was the 12th and largest demonstration so far against Mazon’s handling of the disaster.

50,000 took to the streets in Valencia

Relatives of the victims led the march, holding aloft photos of their loved ones and banners demanding justice. They were joined by firefighters, 112 emergency call operators and local residents – all united in grief and anger.

‘Mazon resign!’ rang out across the old city for more than two hours. Some shouted ‘Mazon to prison!’ and ‘We don’t want him at the state memorial!’

The families wore T-shirts printed with ‘20:11 Ni oblit ni perdo’ (‘20:11 – Neither forget nor forgive’) – the exact time the government finally sent an emergency alert to phones, long after the floods had already killed dozens.

As the procession passed, onlookers applauded and threw white flowers in support.

Rosa Alvarez, president of the Association of Fatal Victims of the Dana, gave a searing speech that captured the mood.

“It’s brutal that a year on, we are still in the same position,” she said. “He abandoned his people and continues to be expendable.

“There is so much pain and so much anger that we cannot stop fighting. Almost no one has been able to start mourning.”

Her final words echoed through the crowd: “They are not dead, they are killed.” Within seconds, thousands were chanting it back.

Other speakers accused the regional government of stonewalling investigations and dodging responsibility.

Marilo Gradoli, president of the Dana Victims Association, said they were still demanding ‘truth, justice and reparation’.

“All we have received are lies,” he said. “We have seen no trace of solidarity or empathy towards the victims and those affected. We have been ignored and deceived.”

Garcia, who lost her husband and daughter when their car was swept away, said it was ‘unacceptable’ that Mazon remained in power.

“He has shown he was not up to the task,” she said quietly, her voice breaking as she addressed the crowd.

But on Monday, Mazon finally bowed to the inevitable and resigned, citing exhaustion and ongoing public pressure.

“I can’t go on anymore,” he told reporters after announcing his decision. He fiercely criticised the national government’s handling of the crisis, but stopped short of confirming whether he would also step down from his regional assembly seat – a move that would end his parliamentary immunity.

The resignation followed weeks of mounting anger and polls showing that three in four Valencians believed he should quit.

The floods have become a defining moment for Valencia. Streets once filled with water now carry the weight of remembrance.

Memorial plaques are starting to mark the spots where people died. Families gather periodically at vigils to light remembrance candles at makeshift shrines.

For many, the pain remains raw. The storm didn’t just take lives – it tore families apart, wiped out livelihoods and left deep mistrust in local institutions.

Mazon’s government has since launched new flood prevention schemes and promised upgrades to emergency infrastructure. But critics say the progress has been glacial and that too many victims have yet to receive full compensation.

Even Mazon’s own allies admit the political damage could take years to heal. “He was caught between empathy and accountability,” said one regional official privately. “People don’t want words – they want justice.”

As Valencia prepares for another winter, the memories of that terrifying night remain close to the surface. The names of the dead are now read aloud every October 29 – a tradition that will continue for generations.

But for those who lost loved ones, remembrance isn’t enough. “We will not stop until there is truth,” said Alvarez. “Our families deserve more than silence and speeches.”

A year after the rain stopped, the storm of anger has finally claimed its most powerful casualty.

