3 bedroom Villa for sale in Amarilla Golf with pool garage – € 736,494

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Amarilla Golf with pool garage - € 736

Villa with 137 m² built, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, New, Outward, Exclusive villas in the new Marina Golf Tenerife development. With elegant architecture and light-filled spaces, this project has been carefully designed for well-being and comfort. Homes spread over 3 and 4 floors, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, inviting gardens and terraces where you´re sure to enjoy unique moments. Modern open-plan kitchens, large windows, and countless details that will make every moment of your day feel special. The homes will also include a private parking space. All this in a pleasant… See full property details

Villa

Amarilla Golf, Tenerife

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 736,494

