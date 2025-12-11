METEOROLOGISTS have issued a severe weather warning for the Canary Islands this weekend.

AEMET is predicting a dangerous ‘cocktail’ of adverse conditions, including strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas.

According to the weather agency, waves could reach a ‘significant height’ of five metres along the coast.

However, experts warned that this is just an average, meaning maximum wave heights could exceed a terrifying 10 metres.

The instability is expected to peak between late Friday and throughout Saturday.

Forecasters say the islands will be hit by a combination of strong winds, high humidity and cold air, bringing rain throughout the day.

The precipitation will be focused on north-facing slopes and summits, where it is likely to fall as snow.

White flakes are expected on the peaks of La Palma and Tenerife, with a lower probability for Gran Canaria.

Winds from the north will be ‘very intense’, affecting exposed areas and leeward slopes.

AEMET described the sea conditions on Saturday as ‘especially dangerous’.

Residents and tourists are advised to follow safety recommendations and stay updated via official channels, with a special informative note expected to be released later today.

The forecast comes nearly a week after four tourists were killed – with another missing – at the Charco de Isla Cangrejo natural pool in Los Gigantes, Tenerife.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when around 20 bathers were defying an official closure order to swim in the popular beauty spot.

UNA OLA GIGIGANTE MATÓ A 4 TURISTAS EN CANARIAS: HABÍA ALERTA Y ENTRARON IGUAL



Una ola de varios metros arrasó el domingo la piscina natural del Charco de Isla Cangrejo, en el Acantilado de los Gigantes (Santiago del Teide, Tenerife): murieron cuatro personas ahogadas y buscan a… pic.twitter.com/2bzgsv2YX9 — Clarín (@clarincom) December 8, 2025

Two of the deceased have been identified as Romanian nationals, while a third was Slovakian.

Mayor Emilio Navarro confirmed the area had been cordoned off two days before the disaster due to a ‘coastal pre-alert’, with waves forecast to reach three metres.

Multilingual signs in Spanish, English and German warned of the danger, but tourists reportedly ignored them and even tore down the barriers to access the water.

It comes just a month after a similar tragedy in the same municipality on November 8, when three people died and 15 were injured by freak waves.

