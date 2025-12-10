MASKED men burst into a Costa del Sol home where they brutally tied up a mother and daughter with tape before stealing valuable goods.

A mother opened her door last Friday evening thinking that a delivery man was on the other side, only to be met with masked men who forced their way into the home and caused the woman to faint out of shock.

Taking advantage of the mother’s unconscious state, the criminals tied her up and began working their way through the home which is situated in the Arroyo de la Miel area of Benalmadena.

Hearing disruption, the 18-year-old daughter noticed that something was happening and attempted to lock herself in her bedroom however the masked men forced open her door and, upon accessing her room, tied the teenager up.

During the time in which the women were tied up, the masked individuals stole several pieces of jewellery, most of which was gold, and took 1,400 in cash.

Once the mother regained consciousness she escaped from the landing she was tied to and asked for help from the neighbours that she spotted, telling them that her daughter and her were being threatened by masked men.

Upon realising that the other was missing, the men quickly fled, leaving the teenager tied up in the house.

Both women were attacked but did not suffer serious injuries.

The police are now investigating these possible crimes of illegal arrest, injuries and violent robbery. At the moment no arrests have been made.

