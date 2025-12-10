A MAN was tortured and executed in a ‘crypto-kidnapping’ horror on the Costa del Sol.

Police have revealed the terrifying final hours of the victim, who was ambushed in Mijas by a ‘commando-style’ gang dressed head-to-toe in black.

The nightmare began in April when the victim and his partner were cornered by three or four hooded figures wearing balaclavas and gloves.

When the man tried to run for his life, the hitmen opened fire, shooting him in the leg to stop him in his tracks.

?Detenidas 5 personas por el secuestro y asesinato de un hombre para sustraer sus #criptoactivos



??Imputadas otras 4, que se encuentran en territorio #danés



?Asaltaron a una pareja y tras disparar al varón les introdujeron en una vivienda, allí trataron de acceder a sus… pic.twitter.com/3Gs3hOYVtj — Policía Nacional (@policia) December 10, 2025

Bleeding and overpowered, he was dragged into a getaway vehicle alongside his partner and driven to a secret ‘safe house’.

There, the couple were held hostage for hours while the gang tried to force them to hand over the passwords to their cryptocurrency ‘wallets’.

Investigators believe the gang used extreme violence during the interrogation.

When police later raided the gang’s hideouts in Madrid and Malaga, they discovered a blood-stained pair of trousers and an extendable steel baton – suggesting the victim was tortured while held captive.

In a chilling twist, the kidnappers decided to free the woman, dumping her on the streets at midnight.

Her partner, however, was never seen alive again.

His body was later discovered dumped in a wooded area of Mijas. Police reported the corpse showed ‘evident signs of violence’ far beyond the initial gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives have now smashed the ring, which has deep ties to Denmark.

A total of nine suspects have been identified. Five were arrested in Spain, while four have been charged in Denmark – two of whom are already behind bars there.

During the raids, agents seized a real firearm, a replica pistol, and the evidence that linked the suspects to the bloody safe house.

