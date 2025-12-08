FOUR people have lost their lives in a string of horror crashes across Malaga province at the start of the Constitution bank holiday.

Six others were injured, mostly seriously, in a tragic 48 hours that saw fatal accidents in Marbella, Ronda and the Axarquia.

The latest smash occurred on Sunday morning at 07:05am on the A-7 autovia near San Pedro de Alcantara, leaving one man dead and three others injured.

It was a multiple collision involving two cars and a motorcycle at kilometre 1.052, according to the Malaga Traffic Management Centre.

The driver of one of the cars died instantly, while the two occupants of the second vehicle were seriously injured. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

The carnage caused traffic chaos on the coast, with the A-7 completely cut off in the direction of Malaga city and one lane closed towards Cadiz.

Vehicles were diverted through the A-397 Ronda road while emergency services worked to clear the wreckage from the tarmac.

The deadly weekend began on Saturday morning in the Axarquia region, when one person died and another was injured in a head-on collision on the A-402 in Alcaucin.

Witnesses called 112 at 8.15am to report victims were trapped inside the twisted metal, prompting a rush response from the Guardia Civil and Bomberos.

The death toll worsened in the early hours of Sunday with two separate tragedies occurring in quick succession.

At 1.36am, a 30-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle slammed into a palm tree on the Avenida Ramon y Cajal in the centre of Marbella.

Medics rushed to the scene but could do nothing to save the victim, who died instantly.

Less than two hours later at 3.01am, a car careered off the road on the A-367 in Ronda.

One occupant was killed and three others were rushed to the Hospital de la Serrania de Ronda and the Regional Hospital of Malaga with serious injuries.

