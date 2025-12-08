8 Dec, 2025
8 Dec, 2025 @ 11:27
1 min read

British youngster dies after ‘deliberate hit-and-run’ while riding bike in Spain’s Canary Islands

A YOUNG British tourist has died in Tenerife after a suspected hit-and-run while riding his bike.

The victim, named only so far as Harry, was cycling in the southern municipality of Arona on the popular holiday island when he was knocked off his bicycle.

The alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday evening by locals, with emergency services rushing to the TF-652 road between Las Charifas and Las Galletas.

Sadly, the Briton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators probing the tragic incident believe Harry was killed in a ‘deliberate’ hit-and-run crash – with police still hunting for the alleged killer.

No filter for fines: Tenerife in Spain declares war on eco-wrecking social media influencers

The tragedy occurred on Monday evening on the TF-652 road in south Tenerife. Credit: Google Maps

A makeshift shrine has been arranged to pay tribute to the youngster, including flowers, candles and a Liverpool FC shirt.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency response coordination centre said: “We received the first calls just before 8.15pm on December 1, saying a man had been knocked off his bike by a car at kilometre six of the TF-652 road in the municipality of Arona.

“Two ambulances were mobilised along with local police and the Guardia Civil.

“They could only certify the death of the person hit when they reached the scene because of the injuries he had sustained.”

