Spain’s national football team doctor, reveals how putting on 5kg in weight means adding 20kg of extra pressure to every step you take

By Dr Claudio Vazquez

I STILL remember a colleague who, after a long career as a medical director, decided to spend his final years before retirement returning to what he loved most: caring for patients.

He told me, with amazement, how much society had changed since the last time he sat beside an examination table.

Back then, he said, anyone over 60 was considered old…and he was often correct: they smoked, led sedentary lives, did little to no exercise, and were often overweight.

Today, that reality is very different. People reach 60 feeling young, energetic, eager to take care of themselves and enjoy life.

Many walk regularly, practice yoga, ride bicycles, watch their diet, and even have their own physiotherapist or personal trainer.

This shift in mindset has completely transformed the way we age.

Taking care of oneself is no longer a trend, it’s a way of life.

Thanks to that, people are not only living longer, but reaching ‘old age’ in better health and with a far higher quality of life.

But while these new lifestyle habits are bringing greater longevity, joint degeneration remains a reality. It’s a fact of life.

Although we can delay or lessen its effects, sooner or later we all experience, to some degree, the natural wear and tear of our joints.

Studies are clear: around 80% of chronic pain cases are due to degenerative joint disease. And the inevitable question arises, how can we fight it?

I’m afraid there’s no single or miraculous solution. The key lies in a multidisciplinary approach.

Body weight though is the one definitive silent enemy of our joints.

According to various studies, every extra kilogram adds between three and six times more load to the knee with each step.

In other words, gaining 5 kg means adding about 20 kg of extra pressure to every stride. Achieving and maintaining an ideal weight is therefore one of the best investments in joint health.

But nowadays, walking or cycling alone is not enough.

We now know that strength training (at least twice a week) is essential to maintain muscle tone and prevent sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength.

Strong muscles act as a natural ‘shock absorber’ that protect the joints from wear.

Nutritional supplements have also become a strong ally in joint care. Vitamins D and C, along with minerals and hydrolyzed collagen, can help preserve joint structure and function, especially when combined with exercise and a balanced diet.

When joint pain and degeneration persist, regenerative medicine offers safe and effective alternatives.

Minimally invasive techniques such as hyaluronic acid or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections are being used with excellent results, helping many active patients avoid surgery.

It’s also important to choose the right type of exercise. Weight-bearing joints (the hips, knees, and ankles) suffer more with high-impact activities such as running or long-distance walking. This doesn’t mean giving up exercise, but rather choosing wisely.

I strongly advise gym workouts, cycling, elliptical training, and swimming, which are all safe and effective ways to stay fit without damaging the joints.

As I often tell my patients: it’s not about moving less, it’s about learning to move better.

The good news is that when surgery is needed, outcomes are excellent.

Knee and hip replacements now achieve success rates above 90%, allowing patients to regain mobility and return to their daily activities.

In short, there are no excuses for neglecting your health. By maintaining a healthy weight, building muscle strength, choosing the right exercise, and seeking timely treatments, we can continue to enjoy movement and life to the fullest.

For more information about health matters, minimally invasive therapies such as intra-articular injections with hyaluronic acid or platelet-rich plasma (PRP), or to discuss any questions related to fitness and health, you can contact Dr Claudio at claudio.vazquezcolomo@gmail.com

