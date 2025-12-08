Christmas cheer!: Free parties for recovering addicts to stave off loneliness this Xmas, without the festive temptations

A businessman is organising not one, but two, free parties for recovering addicts this Christmas and New Year.

For those in recovery, the holiday season can be tough. Many face loneliness, loss, and the temptation to slip back into old habits.

But this year, the Villa Paradiso Group is offering a lifeline with two free festive lunches on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – and it’s not just about the food.

“It’s about community, connection, and staying clean,” according to the Costa del Sol centre.

The rehab centre, famous for its ‘world-class’ recovery programmes, is rolling out the red carpet with a lavish buffet, Christmas lights and a relaxed atmosphere where guests can kick back without any pressure to drink.

The idea is simple – a safe, supportive environment where former addicts can celebrate the holidays without facing the isolation and temptation that so often come with the season.

“We want to make sure people aren’t alone at Christmas,” explained a spokesman.

“Christmas is a tough time for many, especially if they’ve lost their families or feel disconnected. Our goal is to give them somewhere to go, somewhere they can enjoy the day without feeling like they’re being judged or pressured.”

The lunches are part of Villa Paradiso’s Relapse Prevention Programme, designed to help recovering addicts stay on the straight and narrow.

The centre is also running a special 10-day course for people who’ve kicked their addiction – and, for the first time, they can bring a loved one along.

Villa Paradiso has been voted ‘Best Rehab in Europe’, offering a luxury setting with eight private apartments, a team of expert chefs, in-house psychologists, and a whole lot of TLC.

A fleet of minibuses will be picking up guests along the Costa del Sol to ensure no one has to miss out on the fun.

And while the event is free, a local liver charity will benefit from any voluntary donations.

“Addiction recovery doesn’t end after rehab,” explains the spokesman. “It’s about building a new life, and that includes the people around you.

“Our aim is to give people the confidence to stay clean and feel supported, not just during treatment, but long after.”

Make sure you call +34 689 80 67 69 by December 19 to let them know you are coming so the Villa’s team of chefs know how many to cook for.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.villaparadisospain.com/

https://share.google/vTef6xEbOcQsHdBNW

