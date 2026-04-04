A HEALTH alert has been issued in Andalucia after dangerous bacteria were found in smoked salmon sold under several popular brands.

Spain’s food safety watchdog, the Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutricion (Aesan), warned on Tuesday that Norwegian smoked salmon contaminated with listeria bacteria had been detected and distributed across the region.

The alert initially focused on one brand, Skandia, but has since been widened to include Gourmet and Carrefour.

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Two of the affected brands, Gourmet (left) and Skandia (right).

The affected salmon comes from the same batch, lot 361214, with expiry dates between April 9 and April 13, 2026.

Health officials have urged shoppers not to eat the product under any circumstances and to return it or dispose of it immediately.

Anyone who has already consumed the salmon and develops symptoms such as fever, vomiting or diarrhoea is being told to seek medical attention urgently, as these may be signs of listeriosis, a potentially fatal infection.

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Carrefour smoked salmon.

The illness can become life-threatening if it spreads to the bloodstream or nervous system, and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, authorities have warned.

Officials have also cautioned about the risk of cross-contamination in kitchens, urging strict hygiene measures when handling food.

The contaminated batch was flagged through Spain’s rapid food safety alert system, with regional authorities in Andalucia playing a key role in identifying the issue, according to reports.

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