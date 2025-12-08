Into the abyss: The Olive Press dives down into the Desfiladero del Tajo which will be one of Andalucia’s key highlights in 2026

IT will be one of the most exciting adventures for tourists in 2026.

When Ronda’s Desfiladero del Tajo is finally completed by early Spring it is expected to become as popular as the famous Caminito del Rey.

While not quite as hair-raising as the death-defying walkway near Antequera, the Ronda attraction will be more scenic and far more interesting for history lovers.

Giving tourists an incredible way to see the depths of the town’s breathtaking Tajo gorge, they will be led on a walkway from one side of the town to the other.

Malaga Hoy

Starting from the historic old town, visitors initially walk down to the bottom of the famous Puente Nuevo, before being led along the side of the gorge and finally, all the way to the amazing Arabic baths.

Stretching 750 metres in length it will allow visitors to see the Guadalevin river and all its sluice gates and anti-flood measures up close and feel the magnitude of the impressive gorge from below.

Visitors can already do half the route by descending from the Mirador de Maria Auxilidora, down 100 steps to the entrance, where you purchase tickets for €5 and get handed an audioguide in various languages.

Apart from oddly having to wear a hair-net and a hard hat, you can currently walk down 250 metres to the foot of the famous bridge, which was finished in 1793.

It is the newest and largest of three bridges that span the 120-metre-deep (390 ft) chasm, cut through by the Guadalevin River.

From above, it is hard to appreciate the magnitude of this imposing 98m structure, but standing at its base gives you an awe-inspiring sense of its huge size.

Its construction began in 1759 and took 34 years featuring three upper arches and two giant pillars.

It’s an impressive stone construction and for two centuries it was the world’s highest bridge – and incredibly, it’s still open to traffic in both directions.

The bridge features a chamber above the central arch which was once used as a prison and during the Spanish Civil War became a torture chamber.

Some of the unlucky victims ended up being thrown from its windows to the river and rocks below.

For those nervous of vertigo, fear not, as it isn’t suspended over the river, meaning it does not have terrifying high metal bridges like the Caminito del Rey.

Visitors are only obliged to wear hard hats due to the danger of falling rocks, though there is also a metal roof to shield walkers.

The only real danger is tripping over on the steps as you fiddle with your audio guide.

At the end of the trail, there are also two amazing viewpoints from where you can enjoy the view and snap some insta-worthy pictures before heading back up into town.

