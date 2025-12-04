A MAN swiped keys from a porter’s lodge and robbed beachfront holiday flats on the Costa del Sol – sending a warning to all tourists.

The 30-year-old was arrested in a Fuengirola hostel where he was found with several items that incriminated him, including the keys to the flats that he intended to rob.

The Policia Nacional have attributed four forceful burglaries to the man and successfully located him after several complaints from various individuals.

Investigating these reports, alongside the Robos de la Comisaria de Fuengirola, led officers to realise that all complaints were linked.

One had referred to the robbery of a porters’ lodge in a building on Fuengirola’s promenade – eight sets of flat keys were stolen from the site which was guarded by a security desk.

Another report spoke of the robbery of valuable goods from a flat in the same building.

The door of this flat did not present signs of forced entry which investigators have confirmed is because the man had stolen the keys to the flat first, before he entered it.

With the keys in hand, he snuck into the holiday flat and found that its occupant was not present.

He then took jewellery and other valuable possessions.

The thief was identified by the Policia Nacional and Seguridad Ciudadana and has now been arrested.

It has been confirmed that the man was also responsible for two other crimes, including an attempt to rob a Fuengirola padel club.

