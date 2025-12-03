MANILVA’S Policia Local have arrested half a dozen criminals this weekend after intervening in incidents.

Five of these arrests were made at a municipal judicial deposit where cars taken into custody are held.

In this depot, officers surprised a group of five people who had broken into the site and were attempting to steal cars – these individuals were arrested immediately.

Over in a different part of Manilva, police prevented a different type of robbery, arresting an individual who had attempted to steal two mobile phones in Sabinillas.

This is a more common, yet very annoying, crime which the perpetrator was carrying out inside a pizzeria.

Upon the arrest, police returned the stolen phones to their owners.

Following these incidents Manilva’s mayor Mario Jimenez, who is also responsible for citizen safety, publicly praised the ‘great work’ of the Policia Local and Guardia Civil.

Jimenez is grateful for their collaboration, which has been evidently successful, and hopes that they will continue this vigilant activity to create a safer, and more peaceful, Manilva.

