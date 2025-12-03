3 Dec, 2025
3 Dec, 2025 @ 11:26
1 min read

Irish Gaelic Football star cleared of attempted murder after glassing man outside Valencia bar

BAR TERRACE SHOWDOWN, VALENCIA, DEC 2022

AN IRISH man has been cleared of attempted homicide after hitting a man with a glass outside a Valencia bar on Christmas Day, 2022.

Gerard Lenihan, 41, was nevertheless found guilty of committing an injury with a dangerous weapon.

Lenihan played Gaelic Football in Ireland and founded a short-lived team when he moved to the Costa Blanca.

ST. PATRICK’S IRISH PUB TERRACE, VALENCIA

The father-of-two was given a 23-month prison term, which he will not serve because it was under two years and he was first-time offender.

Lenihan has also paid nearly half of an €18,500 compensation award to the victim.

During the trial, Lenihan’ lawyer argued that his client suffered from a neurodevelopmental disorder and was under the influence of alcohol.

Lenihan committed the assault outside the St.Patrick’s Irish Pub on the Gran Via Marques del Turia at around 10pm on December 25, 2022.

The 26-year-old Argentinian victim was walking with friend outside the bar and dragging his bicycle along the pavement.

The bike accidentally bumped into Lenihan who had just come out of the premises and the Argentinian apologised immediately.

Eye-witnesses said he grabbed a glass and slashed the bike owner’s throat without saying a word.

The victim was given first aid by paramedics but needed emergency surgery to treat neck and face wounds at Valencia’s Clinical Hospital.

Valencia Policia Local officers found Lenihan with blood on his clothes and hands.

He claimed at the time that the bicycle owner had pushed him and had resorted to getting hold of a glass in self-defence.

Lenihan was initially imprisoned by a judge due to the severity of injuries caused but subsequently bailed.

Nevertheless, he returned to prison for breaching his bail conditions by leaving Spain.

