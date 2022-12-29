An Irish man has been arrested in Valencia for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking another man with a glass outside a bar on Christmas Day.

A judge refused to bail the Irish national due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The 39-year-old unnamed suspect is said to have committed the assault outside the St.Patrick’s Irish Pub on the Gran Via Marques del Turia at around 10.00 pm.

The 26-year-old Argentinian victim was walking with friend outside the bar and dragging his bicycle along the pavement.

The bike accidentally bumped into the Irishman who had just come out of the premises and the Argentinian apologised immediately.

Eye-witnesses said the Irish national grabbed a glass and slashed the bike owner’s throat without saying a word.

The victim was given first aid by paramedics but needed emergency surgery to treat neck and face wounds at the city’s Clinical Hospital.

Valencia Policia Local officers found the aggressor who had blood on his clothes and hands.

He claimed the bicycle owner had pushed him and he resorted to getting hold of a glass in self-defence.