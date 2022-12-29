A pair of crack houses have been raided by police in Ronda where cocaine and heroin was sold to the neighbours.

Police arrested two men and one woman for alleged drug trafficking and electricity fraud

The illegal business was conducted in two houses where investigators found 184 bags of heroin and cocaine – worth around €1,000 at street level – as well as €280 in cash, two precision scales, and other drug trafficking utensils.

The operation against low level drug trafficking, carried out by agents of the Local Operative Group of the Ronda Police Station, was launched following a tip-off that some neighbours in the city were selling drugs in their homes.

STASH: Police recovered €280 in cash from the raid

The two houses were just 100 metres apart and their occupants were found to be at home when police entered after getting warrants to go in.

The suspected properties were illegally connected to the public electricity grid and were used by the suspects as a sales point for their illegal trade, according to the investigation.