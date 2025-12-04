When can I buy advance spring 2026 tickets for the Caminito del Rey – including Semana Santa? 

TICKETS to walk Spain’s world-famous Caminito del Rey between March 24 and June 28, 2026 – including the all-important Easter Week – went on sale at 9.30am this morning (December 4), and nearly 125,000 are up for grabs.

Cristóbal Ortega, the provincial authority’s deputy chief, warned that demand is ‘through the roof’ all year round. No kidding – a whopping 68% of tickets were snapped up within just 12 hours last time they went on sale.

Since its dramatic makeover a decade ago, the once-infamous ‘world’s scariest walkway’ has transformed into a bucket-list landmark for hikers and adrenaline junkies alike, drawing three million visitors to its cliff-hugging paths.

And it’s about to get even more jaw-dropping: work has already begun on a brand-new 100-metre suspension bridge, set to give visitors an even more heart-pounding view of the gorge below.

More than half of all visitors come from abroad, while another quarter travel in from the rest of Spain. The remaining crowd is split between Andalucians outside Malaga (6%) and locals from the province (14%).

Tickets cost €10 for general entry and €18 with a guided tour, all available exclusively via caminitodelrey.info. There’s a 10-ticket max per booking, and strict rules apply: no children under eight, and anyone under 18 must bring an adult.

