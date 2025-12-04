A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has been found with cocaine in her system after being taken into emergency care in Malaga.

The toddler was placed into care in Malaga due to malnutrition and poor hygiene.

The Andalucia Junta deemed her case as urgent believing that she had been neglected and was at risk, according to reports from the Consejería de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familia e Igualdad to SUR.

These immediate concerns led the toddler to be taken to a medical check up where it was discovered that she had cocaine in her system.

At the Hospital Materno-Infantil, doctors found traces of drugs in the two-year-old’s body.

Now the Policia Nacional, alongside the Unidad de Familia y Atencion a la Mujer (UFAM) in Torremolinos, are conducting an open investigation.

Confirming this is Malaga’s provincial police station.

