4 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Dec, 2025 @ 13:15
·
1 min read

Two-year-old girl is found with cocaine in her system after being taken into care in Malaga

by
Key figure linked to record-breaking cocaine seizure is arrested on Spain's Costa Blanca

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has been found with cocaine in her system after being taken into emergency care in Malaga. 

The toddler was placed into care in Malaga due to malnutrition and poor hygiene.

The Andalucia Junta deemed her case as urgent believing that she had been neglected and was at risk, according to reports from the Consejería de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familia e Igualdad to SUR.

READ MORE: Second shooting in Marbella in just 24 hours as man, 26, is found shot in the leg

These immediate concerns led the toddler to be taken to a medical check up where it was discovered that she had cocaine in her system. 

At the Hospital Materno-Infantil, doctors found traces of drugs in the two-year-old’s body.

Now the Policia Nacional, alongside the Unidad de Familia y Atencion a la Mujer (UFAM) in Torremolinos, are conducting an open investigation.

Confirming this is Malaga’s provincial police station.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Costa Blanca to bask in 24C in mid-December thanks to an unusually warm front set to hit Spain

Previous Story

Costa Blanca to bask in 24C in mid-December thanks to an unusually warm front set to hit Spain

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop