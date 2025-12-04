4 Dec, 2025
4 Dec, 2025 @ 13:01
Costa Blanca to bask in 24C in mid-December thanks to an unusually warm front set to hit Spain

LARGE parts of Spain are set to sizzle in unseasonable winter warmth as a front of mild air heads towards the peninsula.

Temperatures across Alicante, Murcia and Valencia will climb to levels more typical of April than mid-December, with daytime highs of 23–24C expected between Saturday and Wednesday.

The warm spell will also reach expat hubs on the Costa del Sol, where Malaga and coastal towns are forecast to reach around 22C at the peak of the event, according to forecasters at El Tiempo.

Much of Spain has spent the past week under Atlantic storms, but the arrival of a strong high-pressure ridge will bring calmer skies, rising temperatures and a sharp drop in rainfall.

The heat will melt significant amounts of snow in the mountains, reversing the early-season boost enjoyed by many ski resorts after last year’s poor start.

The warm air will also lift night-time temperatures well above average for December.

In many areas they will sit between 5 and 10C higher than normal, with frosts almost disappearing from the interior.

Forecasters warn that fog will become a major issue over the long weekend, particularly on inland routes but also in some coastal areas.

Dense and persistent banks could disrupt driving conditions for those travelling during the holiday period.

In the north, cities such as A Coruna, Bilbao, Oviedo, Santander and San Sebastian will hover around 19–20C, while in the Canaries temperatures will range from 20–25C under hazy skies brought by Saharan dust.

The warm spell is expected to last until Wednesday, although models still show uncertainty over how quickly temperatures will fall afterwards.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

