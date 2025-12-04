LARGE parts of Spain are set to sizzle in unseasonable winter warmth as a front of mild air heads towards the peninsula.

Temperatures across Alicante, Murcia and Valencia will climb to levels more typical of April than mid-December, with daytime highs of 23–24C expected between Saturday and Wednesday.

The warm spell will also reach expat hubs on the Costa del Sol, where Malaga and coastal towns are forecast to reach around 22C at the peak of the event, according to forecasters at El Tiempo.

Much of Spain has spent the past week under Atlantic storms, but the arrival of a strong high-pressure ridge will bring calmer skies, rising temperatures and a sharp drop in rainfall.

READ MORE: ‘Narcos of Ozempic’: Gibraltar finds itself at the heart of a new weight-loss black-market with Spain

??? Una masa de aire anormalmente cálida afectará a España a partir de mañana: las temperaturas se dispararán y en algunas capitales alcanzarán los 24 ºC.

?? https://t.co/6NPeo3CZNh pic.twitter.com/K0APLXuqZq — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) December 4, 2025

The heat will melt significant amounts of snow in the mountains, reversing the early-season boost enjoyed by many ski resorts after last year’s poor start.

The warm air will also lift night-time temperatures well above average for December.

READ MORE: VISUALISED: The startling clusters of European expats that form ‘parallel societies’ along Spain’s sought-after coasts

In many areas they will sit between 5 and 10C higher than normal, with frosts almost disappearing from the interior.

Forecasters warn that fog will become a major issue over the long weekend, particularly on inland routes but also in some coastal areas.

Dense and persistent banks could disrupt driving conditions for those travelling during the holiday period.

READ MORE: UK expats living in Spain fall by 2.2% as total population heads towards 50m

In the north, cities such as A Coruna, Bilbao, Oviedo, Santander and San Sebastian will hover around 19–20C, while in the Canaries temperatures will range from 20–25C under hazy skies brought by Saharan dust.

The warm spell is expected to last until Wednesday, although models still show uncertainty over how quickly temperatures will fall afterwards.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.