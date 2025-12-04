A SECOND Marbella shooting in just 24 hours occurred last night when a man, aged 26 years old, was found shot in the leg.

Emergency services received various calls at 10.00pm last night that alerted them to loud noises that sounded like explosions.

From these calls, the 112-Andalucia operators immediately alerted the Policia Local, Policia Nacional and health services who rushed to Miguel de Cervantes avenue where the young man was located.

The 26-year-old, who was laying on the floor and asking for help after being shot, was urgently taken to hospital.

The Cuerpo Nacional de Policia has opened an investigation to clear up the facts regarding last night’s incident.

Just one day earlier another shooting occurred in Marbella.

Police were called shortly after 1.00pm to reports of a fight at the junction of Calle Jose Iturbi and Calle Alfredo Palma.

Witnesses said an argument outside a bar escalated before up to three shots were fired.

The gunman, who is believed to have been inside a car, failed to hit anyone and drove off immediately.

Officers from Policia Nacional and Policia Local searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The incident has reignited concerns about street violence in Marbella, with members of the local VOX party accusing both the town hall and the national government of failing to stop a pattern of gun-related incidents linked to organised crime in the Costa del Sol resort.

VOX’s local spokesman, Eugenio Molto, said the latest shooting ‘shows again that Marbella wakes up day after day to news of gunshots, murders and drug trafficking’.

He argued that neither the governing Partido Popular nor the opposition Socialist Party has seriously tried to tackle the issue given the seriousness of it in a city of Marbella’s size and profile.

Molto said the party has warned for years that security is deteriorating, adding that residents ‘cannot normalise hearing gunfire in the street or watching organised crime operate openly’.

He said VOX has repeatedly called for more officers, more police resources and a coordinated strategy to deal with gang activity on the Costa del Sol.

Molto insisted the party will continue to push for action, saying: “We want people in Marbella to recover their right to live without fear.

“The city cannot stand constant gunfights day after day, and we expect action and results now.”

Police have not yet confirmed whether these two recent shootings are linked to one another or to any previous disputes or criminal groups operating in the region.

