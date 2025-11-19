Police rumble narcos loading up on fuel on popular Marbella beach loved by expats and tourists

THE Policia Nacional have intercepted a van carrying 127 bottles of fuel which being loaded onto a narco boat at a beach off the Marbella coast.

Seven people have been arrested including a 17-year-old boy.

A security guard tipped off authorities after spotting a suspicious large van at the popular tourist spot of Playa Guadalmina at around 6am on Tuesday.

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

Officers arrived to observe the van next to a motorcycle which had its license plate covered over.

They saw over a dozen people unloading fuel canisters from the van to put them onto a boat which was used to ship in drugs from Morocco.

Reinforcements were called as the Policia Nacional officers went onto the beach to round up the suspects, who all ran off, including the van driver.

Most of them were arrested on the beach and on nearby roads.

The van was stopped trying to flee at high speed in the wrong direction down a one-way street.

The driver was detained and the fuel was seized.

There were no drugs found on the narco-boat which police presumed was about to set sail for North Africa.

All of the detainees have been charged with offences against public health.

