4 Dec, 2025
4 Dec, 2025
Seepoint Ópticas joins FESBAL’s Christmas food collection to support local families in the Marina Alta

From left: Lily Catterall, Ilona Quadflieg and Gracie Glister, part of the Seepoint Ópticas team

This festive season, Seepoint Ópticas is once again looking beyond visual health to focus on what truly matters: people.

In line with its commitment to the local community, the store has joined FESBAL’s Christmas food collection campaign as an official donation point, helping support vulnerable families across the Marina Alta region.

From now until 5 January, anyone wishing to contribute can visit the store and leave their donations in the collection box on site. Essential items include oil, milk, canned goods, pulses, rice, pasta and baby food. Cash donations and Bizum contributions are also welcome and will go directly to the Costa Blanca North Food Bank.

“At Seepoint Ópticas, we believe that seeing well goes hand in hand with recognising the needs of those around us. This campaign allows us to work together with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) and our customers to ensure no family in the Marina Alta is left behind this Christmas,” says Isabel Fenollar, Director of Seepoint Ópticas.

Seepoint Ópticas is encouraging customers to book an eye test and take the opportunity to support the campaign, turning each appointment into a small act of help for local families.

“We want this initiative to bring together eye care and community spirit through a simple act that can make a real difference. We invite everyone to visit the store, have an eye test and support the campaign by donating food or making a financial donation,” adds Cecilia Navarro, Director of Seepoint Ópticas.

This initiative is part of Seepoint Ópticas’ ongoing commitment to the community, strengthening its bond with local families at a time of year when many need extra support. To take part in the campaign, visit the store at Avda. del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, local 6, Jávea/Xàbia (Alicante) or request an appointment at www.seepointopticas.com.

