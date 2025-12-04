BREAKING: Gibraltar Chief Minister rushed to hospital in Spain for emergency surgery – McGrail Report release to be delayed

FABIAN PICARDO is undergoing emergency surgery in Jerez today after suffering a retinal detachment in his right eye.

The Chief Minister was rushed to hospital in Spain yesterday afternoon after colleagues urged him to get his vision checked over what he described as ‘minor concerns’.

Doctors immediately admitted him and scheduled urgent surgery, warning that the condition risked permanent sight loss if left untreated.

READ MORE: The McGrail Report – The unlikely role that British TV cop classics played in Gibraltar’s inquiry into the police and the politicians, by F Oliva

Picardo must now remain as immobile as possible for 14 days, meaning he will be unable to carry out a number of duties as Chief Minister during that period.

Most significantly, the full unredacted McGrail Inquiry report will no longer be published tomorrow as planned.

The government said 34 individuals, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Governor, GBC and the Gibraltar Chronicle have already received an advance electronic copy.

READ MORE: Gibraltar stunned by ‘devastating hammer blow’ as UK hikes gambling taxes – raising fears vital gaming firms could quit the Rock

But ministers believe releasing the report while Picardo is unable to respond publicly would be ‘inappropriate and unfair’, given his alleged actions form a central part of the Inquiry’s scrutiny.

The publication will instead take place in the week beginning December 15, when Picardo is expected to be able to take part in the public debate that is sure to follow.

READ MORE: The McGrail Report – Gibraltar’s path to reconciliation after five years of fracture, by F Oliva

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia will now assume the full powers of the office.

Garcia said all Cabinet members wished the Chief Minister a full and speedy recovery.

Picardo said he was grateful colleagues pushed him to seek medical advice, adding that he is ‘not looking forward to being out of action for 14 days’ but will remain in close contact with Garcia throughout.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.