4 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Dec, 2025 @ 10:46
·
1 min read

Lorry overturns on A-92M in Antequera, closing road towards Granada

by

A LORRY has overturned on the A-92M motorway in Antequera, closing the road towards Granada.

The crash happened shortly after 5am on today, December 4, leaving the vehicle sprawled across both lanes in the Granada-bound direction.

Emergency callers alerted the authorities and crews from Policia Local, Policia Nacional and the regional health service were sent to the scene.

READ MORE: Driver killed and car totalled after wild boar runs into Costa del Sol road – as mass culls continue over swine fever fears

The driver was evacuated to hospital, although no further details have been released about his condition.

The DGT confirmed that the road remains completely closed and that traffic is being diverted via the A-45 until the truck can be removed.

Work is continuing at the scene to clear the vehicle and reopen the road as soon as possible.

Click here to read more Málaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Keep your Spanish home comfortable and protected with Generali Expatriates

Previous Story

Keep your Spanish home comfortable and protected with Generali Expatriates

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop