A LORRY has overturned on the A-92M motorway in Antequera, closing the road towards Granada.

The crash happened shortly after 5am on today, December 4, leaving the vehicle sprawled across both lanes in the Granada-bound direction.

Emergency callers alerted the authorities and crews from Policia Local, Policia Nacional and the regional health service were sent to the scene.

READ MORE: Driver killed and car totalled after wild boar runs into Costa del Sol road – as mass culls continue over swine fever fears

The driver was evacuated to hospital, although no further details have been released about his condition.

The DGT confirmed that the road remains completely closed and that traffic is being diverted via the A-45 until the truck can be removed.

Work is continuing at the scene to clear the vehicle and reopen the road as soon as possible.

Click here to read more Málaga News from The Olive Press.