Keep your Spanish home comfortable and protected with Generali Expatriates

Winter in Spain may be mild compared to Northern Europe, but cooler evenings can still make your home feel less comfortable — and rising energy costs don’t help.

The good news is that with a few simple adjustments, you can keep your space cosy while keeping your bills under control.

Simple habits that make a difference:

• Let the sunshine in. Open curtains and blinds during the day to make the most of natural warmth, then close them once it gets dark to trap the heat inside.

• Block cold air. Fit seals on windows and doors, or use draught stoppers to keep warm air where it belongs.

• Heat smarter. Set timers and thermostats so your home warms up just before you wake or return from work, instead of running the system all day.

• Look after your equipment. Clean filters, check your boiler and service your air conditioning regularly — well-maintained systems use less energy and last longer.

• Add comfort layers. Soft rugs, heavier curtains, blankets and slippers make a noticeable difference on chilly nights.

• Switch off properly. Electronics left on standby still consume power, so unplug what’s not in use.

A few mindful changes can go a long way towards creating a more comfortable, welcoming home — without seeing a spike in your utility costs.

Regular maintenance isn’t just about comfort; it’s also about safety and prevention. A well-kept heating or electrical system is less likely to fail and more likely to save you money in the long run.

