THIS is the astonishing moment a grieving survivor of the Valencia floods confronted regional president Carlos Mazon live on television over his handling of the deadly storm that killed 229 people.

The unnamed survivor accused the PP politician of negligence and of abandoning the victims during Spain’s deadliest modern storm.

“Not warning people was a disgrace,” he said, his voice trembling with anger.

“It was a miracle my daughter didn’t die. You disappeared at that moment. You weren’t there when you were needed. You made a mistake, and it will haunt you for the rest of your life.

“You’ll have to admit it someday. But you’re a politician – you’re never going to tell the truth.”

A visibly uncomfortable Mazon tried to defend himself, insisting his government acted with the information it had. “It’s impossible to warn people when you don’t have the data,” he replied.

But the man cut him off. “That’s not true. The day before there was already a red alert. Admit it – you handled it wrong.

“I don’t care, but carry that in your heart forever – all the suffering people went through. They lost parents, children… Why do you think I’m standing here facing you?”

The one year anniversary memorial for victims of the deadly Dana held at the Museum of Sciences in the City of Arts and Sciences complex

Mazon offered to speak to the man privately, off camera, but he dismissed him. “No need. You’ve already heard what I came to say.”

The exchange came on the day of the one year anniversary for the catastrophe, where a memorial ceremony was held at the Museum of Sciences in the City of Arts and Sciences complex in Valencia.

Several families of victims had publicly asked Mazon not to attend, warning that his presence would turn the service into a political spectacle.

During the event, broadcast live, people in the crowd shouted “murderer!” and “resign!” at Mazon as he entered the hall.

One woman cried: “What will I do without my sister?” while another relative broke down in tears.

Among those speaking out was Virginia Ortiz Riquelme, who lost a relative in Letur.

“It is the person who neglects their duty, knowing that such negligence could cost lives, who commits the act that causes their deaths,” she said.

Critics have long accused Mazon of trying to rewrite history, pointing to reports that he was dining at a restaurant called El Ventorro when the storm struck.

The event included the presence of the King and Queen of Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez – and Valencia President Carlos Mazon in the second row.

Basque MP Julen Bollain said: “They shouted ‘murderer’ at Mazon for a reason. While the floodwater destroyed lives, he was toasting in El Ventorro.”

The DANA brought more than 400mm of rain in 24 hours across parts of Valencia, Albacete and Murcia. Entire towns were submerged and rescue crews took days to reach rural areas.

Civil Protection did not issue mobile phone alerts until after 8pm, long after the worst of the flooding had already swept through towns across southern Valencia.

By the time the alerts were sent, dozens were already missing and local emergency lines were collapsing under the volume of distress calls.

Mazon himself did not appear publicly until late that evening, when rescue teams were already working through the night to reach cut-off villages.

Critics said his absence in the critical first hours of the disaster showed a lack of leadership and coordination between the regional government and Civil Protection.

Investigations later found that flood warnings had been ignored, emergency plans were outdated and university studies on urban flood risks had gone unheeded.

