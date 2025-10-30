30 Oct, 2025
30 Oct, 2025 @ 12:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Aguas Nuevas with pool garage – € 253,000

Semi-detached house on Avda. Baleares – Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Your new home in Aguas Nuevas! Discover this spectacular corner triplex semi-detached house with a prime location and a design designed for comfort. Its south-east orientation will allow you to enjoy the sun all day long, while relaxing on its large private terrace overlooking the pool. Description Large semi-detached house (approx. 125 m2 – 4 bedrooms) with private garden and communal pool. In Nueva Torrevieja, just a step from the city center! Bright and spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and an attic that can easily be used… See full property details

Villa

Aguas Nuevas, Alicante

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 253,000

