SPAIN’S route of lighthouses that have been converted into hotels offer a new, exciting way to travel along the country’s coasts.

Five lighthouses have been turned into hotels that can be stayed in by tourists as they explore Spain.

The first is located in La Palma – named Hotel Faro de Punta Cumplida – and is an ideal romantic escape with large windows that overlook the water and bright open spaces.

From La Palma a short domestic flight to Gran Canaria will take you to Hotel Faro de Masplomas.

Having earned the status of a luxury hotel, it is located next to the dunes and has a swimming pool, rooftop and restaurants which serve top-class international cuisine.

From La Palma, one can fly over to Faro de Isla Pancha – a lighthouse in Ribadeo that offers tourists accommodation with individual gardens nestled in nature.

This lighthouse is slightly smaller, it has two apartments which can host up to four people each.

Then one can drive southwest along the coast to O Semafora de Fisterra in A Coruna.

This location was long considered the end of the world due to its infinite horizons – the hotel offers these endless views through the terraces of its five exclusive rooms.

A drive across northern Spain will take you to Llafranc where visitors can stay in Faro Hotel Restaurant which offers nine Mediterranean style rooms that each have terraces with sea views.

Here guests can end their trip by dining in the hotel’s restaurant which is beautiful, has excellent service, and serves local food.

In close proximity to San Sebastian, this third lighthouse hotel is located on top of a cliff and is surrounded by coves – it is a unique spot which offers something entirely different to its guests.

This lighthouse route offers tourists a unique way to explore Spain and take in some of the country’s most beautiful sea views.

