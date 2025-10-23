Blast off with Da Vinci and dinosaurs as Valencia’s Museu de les Ciències turns 25

VALENCIA’S iconic Museu de les Ciències is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a year of exhibits that take you from the Renaissance to the Red Planet.

Packed with hands-on fun, immersive displays and live science shows, the museum is a playground for curious minds of all ages.

The star attraction is the dazzling new exhibition ‘Leonardo da Vinci. 500 Years of Genius’, where cutting-edge digital tech brings the world’s most famous inventor back to life. Step into Renaissance Italy as giant projections whisk you through the streets of Florence, Rome and Milan. Marvel at Leonardo’s masterpieces – from the Mona Lisa to the Vitruvian Man – and even try your hand at his inventions in a recreated artist’s studio.

For thrill-seekers, there’s a virtual-reality flight over Florence that lets you soar above the city’s rooftops!

Kids are in for a treat too with Metamorphosis. The Power of Transformation, a colourful new exhibition where youngsters can explore how nature, stories and even people change over time. Set across five magical zones – including The Enchanted Forest and The Fairground – it’s perfect for little explorers aged six and up. The museum also offers L’Espai dels Xiquets for ages 3–8, plus the hands-on Scientist for a Day workshop.

Space fans can blast off with ‘Zero Gravity,’ ‘The Moon at Your Fingertips’ and ‘Mars: The Conquest of a Dream,’ exploring everything from lunar missions to life aboard the International Space Station. And don’t miss a stroll through the ‘Chromosome Forest,’ filled with quirky interactive games.

Live experiments in ‘La Ciencia a Escena’ and performances in the ‘Teatro de la Ciencia’ add a touch of drama to the day – proving that science really can steal the show.

Next door, the Hemisfèric cinema has rolled out a blockbuster line-up. The brand-new ‘Leonardo da Vinci: Universal Man’ dives into the genius’s life with dramatic recreations and expert insights, while ‘Postcards from Other Worlds’ takes audiences on a stunning journey across the solar system.

From October 25, little ones can enjoy the family film 3,2,1… Despegamos (Blast Off!), while the dome’s massive screen also lights up with Auroras: Northern Lights, Animal Kingdom, Oceans, The Enchanted Reef: Kaluoka’hina 3D, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet 3D, and the IMAX epic Amazon Adventure.

It’s science, cinema and sheer wonder – all under one futuristic roof.

