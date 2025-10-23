23 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2025 @ 14:43
······
1 min read

Blast off with Da Vinci and dinosaurs as Valencia’s Museu de les Ciències turns 25

by

VALENCIA’S iconic Museu de les Ciències is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a year of exhibits that take you from the Renaissance to the Red Planet.

Packed with hands-on fun, immersive displays and live science shows, the museum is a playground for curious minds of all ages.

The star attraction is the dazzling new exhibition ‘Leonardo da Vinci. 500 Years of Genius’, where cutting-edge digital tech brings the world’s most famous inventor back to life. Step into Renaissance Italy as giant projections whisk you through the streets of Florence, Rome and Milan. Marvel at Leonardo’s masterpieces – from the Mona Lisa to the Vitruvian Man – and even try your hand at his inventions in a recreated artist’s studio.

For thrill-seekers, there’s a virtual-reality flight over Florence that lets you soar above the city’s rooftops!

Click image for more information

Kids are in for a treat too with Metamorphosis. The Power of Transformation, a colourful new exhibition where youngsters can explore how nature, stories and even people change over time. Set across five magical zones – including The Enchanted Forest and The Fairground – it’s perfect for little explorers aged six and up. The museum also offers L’Espai dels Xiquets for ages 3–8, plus the hands-on Scientist for a Day workshop.

Space fans can blast off with ‘Zero Gravity,’ ‘The Moon at Your Fingertips’ and ‘Mars: The Conquest of a Dream,’ exploring everything from lunar missions to life aboard the International Space Station. And don’t miss a stroll through the ‘Chromosome Forest,’ filled with quirky interactive games.

Live experiments in ‘La Ciencia a Escena’ and performances in the ‘Teatro de la Ciencia’ add a touch of drama to the day – proving that science really can steal the show.

Next door, the Hemisfèric cinema has rolled out a blockbuster line-up. The brand-new ‘Leonardo da Vinci: Universal Man’ dives into the genius’s life with dramatic recreations and expert insights, while ‘Postcards from Other Worlds’ takes audiences on a stunning journey across the solar system.

From October 25, little ones can enjoy the family film 3,2,1… Despegamos (Blast Off!), while the dome’s massive screen also lights up with Auroras: Northern Lights, Animal Kingdom, Oceans, The Enchanted Reef: Kaluoka’hina 3D, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet 3D, and the IMAX epic Amazon Adventure.

It’s science, cinema and sheer wonder – all under one futuristic roof.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Here are the start dates for the EES border system at key Spanish airports popular with British tourists – travellers to Malaga beware

Previous Story

Here are the start dates for the EES border system at key Spanish airports popular with British tourists – travellers to Malaga beware

Latest from La Cultura

Related Articles

Go toTop