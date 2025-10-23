Gusts of up to 111 km/hour recorded during yellow weather alert in Valencia region.

LARGE parts of the Valencian Community are on a yellow alert this Thursday for strong winds.

Up to midday, the largest gust exceeded 110 km/hour, according to figures provided by Avamet (Valencian Association of Meteorology).

The biggest gusts have so far been reported in Castellon province with the four top figures.

Olocau del Rey came in at 111 km/h, followed by Rosell, Xert and Vilar de Canes.

Gusts of over 90 km/h have been registered on the Alicante province north coast and in the L’Alacanti region.

At Vall d’Ebo’s Avament station, winds of 92 km/h were logged during Thursday morning, Xixona coming in with 90 km/h.

There have been reports of fallen trees with Denia City Council closing parks and other facilities.

A palm tree fell in Jaume I park which was sealed off by the Denia Policia Local.

The castle was also shut to the public as well as Torrecremada park.

