British tourist dies after choking on piece of meat at restaurant in Spain

A BRITISH woman died last Friday after choking on a piece of meat during a meal at a Valencia region restaurant.

Ceri Ball, 74, from Newport in Wales and her husband, Glyn, 77 were staying in Peñiscola- situated in the north of Castellon province.

They had a holiday home in the coastal town.

HEIMLICH MANOEUVRE

Ceri was treated by paramedics at the restaurant after staff performed the Heimlich manoeuvre.

After around 20 minutes, the piece of steak was dislodged from Ceri’s throat.

She was then taken on a 25 kilometre journey north to the Vinaros Regional Hospital, where she was put on life-support.

As Ceri’s two daughters were on the plane heading to be with her their mother’s heart gave out and she was pronounced dead.

Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to try to save her but the damage to her body was ‘too severe, her daughter Lisa Lisseman told Wales Online.

Lisa said: “It was too long – she had not been breathing for 20 minutes by the time they resuscitated her.”

“They tried to keep her on machines overnight for me and my sister to get over to Spain and we didn’t make it.”

“She was, and is, adored by my dad. My mum was 17 when they met – they spent 57 years together and he is just lost now. They were soulmates,” added Lisa.

