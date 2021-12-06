A diner choked to death while eating octopus at a Murcia region restaurant.

The tragedy happened on Sunday on a terrace in Santomera’s Plaza de la Iglesia.

A 63-year-old woman was having lunch with a relative when she complained of feeling unwell.

It quickly became apparent that she was choking on a piece of food,

Witnesses told local media that ‘she was eating octopus when she suddenly put her hands to her throat’.

‘She could not breathe or cough’, they added.

They phoned the emergency services as her fellow diner tried to revive her by using the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Paramedics then continued with the procedure but were unable to revive her.

