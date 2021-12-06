THE most listened to artist on Spotify Spain during 2021 has been Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro, the music streaming platform has revealed.
The Reggaeton musician has 34.2 million monthly listeners on the platform compared to his girlfriend Rosalia who racks up a mere 23.6million listeners.
Other artists in the top five include Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, J Balvin and Anuel AA in that order..
But in terms of most popular artist streamed on Spotify worldwide, Bad Bunny holds the crown for the second year in a row.
Bad Bunny, who is also from Puerto Rico, has notched up a whopping 9.1 billion plays this year.
Second place in the global rankings is American singer Taylor Swift, followed by South Korean group BTS, then Canadian hip hop artist, Drake and finally pop superstar Justin Bieber.
As for the most listened Spanish talent, C. Tangana holds the number one spot in the country.
In February, he broke the record for the debut of a Spanish album, with more than 5 million plays in one day.
The top 5 most played songs in Spain are: Todo de ti by Rauw Alejandro, Pareja del Año by Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers, Yonaguni by Bad Bunny, Fiel by Wisin and Jhay Cortez, and La Historia by El Taiger.
READ MORE:
- Meet the flamenco dancer from New York who used Spain’s lockdown to forge a new career in folk music
- Spain scraps post-Brexit visa requirement for touring musicians from UK
- Antonio Banderas back on stage with musical premiering in his hometown of Malaga in Spain