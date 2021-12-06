THE most listened to artist on Spotify Spain during 2021 has been Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro, the music streaming platform has revealed.

The Reggaeton musician has 34.2 million monthly listeners on the platform compared to his girlfriend Rosalia who racks up a mere 23.6million listeners.

Rauw Alejandro and Spaniard partner Rosalia in the Puerto Rican official Instagram page

Other artists in the top five include Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, J Balvin and Anuel AA in that order..

Todo de ti, Rauw Alejando

But in terms of most popular artist streamed on Spotify worldwide, Bad Bunny holds the crown for the second year in a row.

Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny, who is also from Puerto Rico, has notched up a whopping 9.1 billion plays this year.

Yonaguni, Bad Bunny

Second place in the global rankings is American singer Taylor Swift, followed by South Korean group BTS, then Canadian hip hop artist, Drake and finally pop superstar Justin Bieber.

As for the most listened Spanish talent, C. Tangana holds the number one spot in the country.

September 10, 2021, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: C Tangana attends to ‘El Tablao Flamenco La Pacheca’ premiere at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain. (Credit Image: © Angel Perez/ZUMA Press Wire)

In February, he broke the record for the debut of a Spanish album, with more than 5 million plays in one day.

The top 5 most played songs in Spain are: Todo de ti by Rauw Alejandro, Pareja del Año by Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers, Yonaguni by Bad Bunny, Fiel by Wisin and Jhay Cortez, and La Historia by El Taiger.

