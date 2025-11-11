WATCH: Horrifying moment crowd of tourists are swept off pier by deadly wave in Tenerife

VIDEO footage shared on social media shows the horrifying moment a crowd of tourists were swept into the Atlantic Ocean after a tidal surge struck the island of Tenerife – ignoring warnings from emergency services to stay away from coastal areas.

Three holidaymakers were seriously injured after powerful waves pushed them off a pier in Puerto de la Cruz, a popular resort on the island’s northern coast.

One woman – reported as a 79-year-old Dutch citizen – died after suffering a fatal heart attack.

In total, three people died and at least 15 were injured in separate incidents over the weekend as the Canary Islands were battered by rough seas.

READ MORE: No filter for fines: Tenerife in Spain declares war on eco-wrecking social media influencers

? Imágenes del momento en el que un golpe de mar arrastra a varias personas en el muelle de Puerto de la Cruz en la Cruz.



??El SUC confirma que los heridos ya han sido trasladados a varios centros hospitalarios de Tenerife.



?https://t.co/Rkqwj1b5KO pic.twitter.com/zHwCbVM2kh — La Radio Canaria (@laradiocanaria) November 8, 2025

Rescue services airlifted a man who fell into water in La Guancha, less than 10km west of Puerto de la Cruz.

However, the unnamed man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Another man died after he was found floating in the water off a beach in El Medano, less than 5km from the island’s busy southern airport.

At least five others were injured at Roque de las Bodega beach on the island’s north-eastern coast after a wave dragged them into the sea.

According to El Día, they were all French tourists.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.