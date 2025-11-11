11 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Nov, 2025 @ 13:58
···
1 min read

WATCH: Horrifying moment crowd of tourists are swept off pier by deadly wave in Tenerife

by

VIDEO footage shared on social media shows the horrifying moment a crowd of tourists were swept into the Atlantic Ocean after a tidal surge struck the island of Tenerife – ignoring warnings from emergency services to stay away from coastal areas.

Three holidaymakers were seriously injured after powerful waves pushed them off a pier in Puerto de la Cruz, a popular resort on the island’s northern coast.

One woman – reported as a 79-year-old Dutch citizen – died after suffering a fatal heart attack.

In total, three people died and at least 15 were injured in separate incidents over the weekend as the Canary Islands were battered by rough seas.

READ MORE: No filter for fines: Tenerife in Spain declares war on eco-wrecking social media influencers

Rescue services airlifted a man who fell into water in La Guancha, less than 10km west of Puerto de la Cruz.

However, the unnamed man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Another man died after he was found floating in the water off a beach in El Medano, less than 5km from the island’s busy southern airport.

At least five others were injured at Roque de las Bodega beach on the island’s north-eastern coast after a wave dragged them into the sea.

According to El Día, they were all French tourists.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Bishop of Cadiz ‘steps back from duties’ as Vatican announces investigation into historic child abuse claims

Previous Story

Bishop of Cadiz ‘steps back from duties’ as Vatican announces investigation into historic child abuse claims

Latest from Canary Islands

Related Articles

Go toTop