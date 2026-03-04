A QUIET night in southern Spain was suddenly pierced by shouts of ‘it’s a rocket!’ as a bright flash shot across the sky, leaving neighbours staring upward in disbelief.

The incident unfolded late last night in Vícar, in the province of Almería, where a bright white light with a glowing trail crossed the night sky in seconds.

Mobile phone footage shows the object travelling in a straight line, glowing intensely and leaving what appears to be a trail of flame behind it.

“Brother, it’s going really fast!” one man can be heard saying as the light races overhead.

Another voice asks cautiously: “Is that a rocket?”

Within seconds, the mood shifts as someone exclaims: “A missile!”

The word triggers visible unease among the group, with one person insisting the object has ‘a flame on the back’.

The bright streak remains visible for several long seconds, moving southwards before fading from view.

At one point, a witness claims it is “already over Morocco”, highlighting how high and distant it appeared.

The most striking comment comes from one shaken onlooker who jokes nervously: “Don’t go to work tomorrow, this is scary.”

The footage, filmed in a residential area lined with palm trees and streetlights, captures a mix of confusion, fear and fascination.

With international tensions high and war dominating headlines, the sight of something resembling a projectile in the sky was enough to spark immediate alarm.

Illustrative picture of a bolide

There is, however, no evidence of any military activity linked to the sighting.

Experts say the most likely explanation is a bolide, a particularly bright meteor that becomes incandescent as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

Another possibility is space debris re-entering the atmosphere, such as fragments of a satellite or rocket stage, which can produce dramatic fiery trails.

