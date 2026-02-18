Facebook ‘love scam’ gang in Spain cons woman into paying out €216k

AN ALMERIA woman looking for love was conned out of €216,839 by a gang who set up a fake online relationship via social media.

Four people in Alicante province have been arrested by the Policia Nacional who are looking for a further four suspects.

The scam started in 2022 when the victim befriended a man on Facebook.

POLICE CYBER EXPERTS DURING PROBE

He claimed to work on an oil platform in Italy and told the woman that he needed money to return to France.

An emotional bond was created by a constant exchange of messages via the social media platform, and he requested money for a variety of reasons.

Bank transfers continued for three years without the victim ever meeting her so-called friend.

She then decided to complain to the police in 2025, after eventually realising that she had been duped.

Policia Nacional investigations uncovered a complex financial network with 18 bank accounts used to launder the proceeds.

Some of the bank accounts were based abroad, making it harder to track them down.

Once the woman made a transfer, the money was bounced around between the various accounts and some of it was withdrawn in cash from ATMs.

Seven bogus identities were discovered which were used to open the accounts with fake documents from Spain and other European Union countries.

All four of the detainees have been accused of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Some of them acted as ‘money mules’ to receive the transfers from the victim, which were then laundered.

The Policia Nacional said that setting up a bank account to accept illegally-obtained money is a money laundering offence that attracts a prison sentences and substantial fines.

They’ve also warned that if an exclusively online relationship leads to requests for money for travel, work-related problems, or medical emergencies, then it is highly likely to be a scam and should be immediately reported.

