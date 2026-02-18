MALAGA is bracing Storm Pedro blows in, triggering weather warnings across the province for high winds and rough seas.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert for coastal phenomena starting at midday today, Wednesday.

This warning will remain in place until 10pm tonight and covers the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley, and the Axarquia region.

Residents and visitors in these areas can expect strong westerly winds reaching speeds of between 50 and 60 km/h, classified as a force seven gale.

Out at sea, the weather system is predicted to whip up waves of up to two metres in height.

Storm Pedro, officially named by French meteorologists, is the 16th high-impact weather system of the current season.

Aemet has warned that this puts Spain just one storm away from tying the all-time historical maximum for a single season.

While the storm is expected to have a more severe impact on neighbouring France, its effects are being felt widely across Spain, with 13 regions currently under alerts for wind, waves, or snow.

Within Andalucia, the province of Almeria is facing the most extreme conditions, with an orange alert activating at 9pm tonight for the Almanzora valley and Los Velez areas due to violent gusts of up to 90 km/h.

In Malaga, the strong winds are forecast to persist throughout Thursday before finally shifting to an easterly levante direction by Friday.

The arrival of the storm will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the province tomorrow.

After enjoying highs of up to 24C earlier in the week, Malaga city will see the mercury fall to a maximum of 18C and a minimum of 11C on Thursday.

