16 Feb, 2026
16 Feb, 2026 @ 11:07
Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Spain – quickly followed by 14 aftershocks

RESIDENTS were jolted awake after a 4.3 magnitude quake hit Almeria in the middle of the night.

The ground shook at 12.55am, and was followed by 14 aftershocks that are still rumbling across southern Spain.

The epicentre of the quake was the Almeria town of Tabernas and it is the strongest quake to rock Andalucia since December 5 2025 when a 4.9 magnitude tremor hit Fuengirola.

Since the earthquake struck, 382 residents have reported feeling tremors.

The quake was felt most strongly in Almeria.

Measured by the earthquake intensity scale, the tremors were felt with IV-V intensity (moderate-strong) in the Almeria towns of Tabernas, Baceres, Seron and Gador.

Tremors, however, were also felt further from the epicenter in Jaen, Granada and Murcia.

A series of 14 aftershocks have continued to rock Almeria.

The strongest, which had a 2.6 magnitude, struck at 5.38am and the most recent struck at 9.20am with a 1.8 magnitude.

No injuries, casualties or structural damage to buildings or infrastructure has been reported.

South-east Spain has a long history with earthquakes.

In 1522, the Almeria earthquake, which had an estimated magnitude of 6.8-7.0 killed 2,500 people and is the deadliest quake in Spanish history.

More recently in 2011, the Lorca earthquake in Murcia, with a 5.1 magnitude, killed 9 people and caused significant structural damage.

