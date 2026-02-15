MISSING: Fears growing over British tourist, 79, who disappeared while holidaying on Spain’s Costa del Sol

CONCERNS are growing for the safety of a British tourist who went missing while holidaying on the Costa del Sol four days ago.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are leading the search for Iain Stanley, 79, last seen at around 2pm on February 11 near the Perla Marina hotel in Nerja, a popular coastal tourist hotspot approximately 50km east of Malaga.

He vanished after leaving a nearby holiday home and was reported missing by his wife a day later.

Iain Stanley, 79, was last seen on February 11. Credit: Facebook

He is understood to be in good health and was wearing black jeans, a shirt and a blue jacket when last seen.

According to his wife, he left their holiday home without his mobile phone or passport.

Nerja receives hundreds of thousands of tourists every year and is home to almost 8,000 foreigners – equivalent to one third of the town’s population.

