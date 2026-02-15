WATCH: The Olive Press reports live from Ronda as weeks of unprecedented rainfall finally give way to sunshine

OLIVE Press editor Jon Clarke has filed a must-watch dispatch from the stunning city of Ronda where the weather forecast is finally beginning to offer a sunnier outlook.

With the picturesque Puente Nuevo as a backdrop, Jon has good news to share as weeks of storms finally relent and give way to sunshine, clear skies and warmer temperatures.

No more storms are forecast for the next week-and-a-half with the mercury set to climb to maximums of around 25C in some areas of southern Spain.

The news will be a relief to expats across the Iberian peninsular after Spain endured its wettest January in a quarter of a century – and second gloomiest on record.

Some areas of Andalucia – such as Grazalema in Cadiz – have recorded unprecedented levels of rainfall equivalent to the amount some cities receive every year.

On Friday, the century-old Montejaque dam finally overflowed for the first time in its long history.

The situation had proven worrying for local authorities, forcing the evacuation of three villages and hundreds of residents amid fears the dam would give way and unleash a torrent of floodwater into the Guadiaro valley below.

Thankfully, the release earlier this week was controlled.

Elsewhere, the soggy start to the year has been beneficial to the country’s reservoirs.

In Andalucia, the reservoirs have reached an average of 77 per cent of their total capacity, staving off drought fears.

That number is even higher in some provinces, such as Cadiz where water reserves are lying over 93 per cent full.

