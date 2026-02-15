15 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Feb, 2026 @ 11:31
···
1 min read

Urban Safaris: How one seasoned expat photographer has shed a refreshing new eye on the ‘quirky’ side of Ronda in Andalucia

by
Photo by Lies Wajer

SHE has been taking photos in the Serrania de Ronda area of Andalucia for over three decades.

Lies Wajer fell in love with the town, while staying in one of its famous historic homes in the charming casco historico, in 1995.

Captivated by its natural beauty, the artist has taken thousands of photos around the town and its nearby hills ever since.

Photo by Lies Wajer

So well known has she become locally that she was made the official photographer of the prestigious Real Maestranza de Caballeria, that runs the town’s historic bullring.

While many of her celluloid sets have appeared in exhibitions, none though are quite like the ones currently on display in the town.

This time, the Dutch expat, 72, has pointed her camera at the ‘quirky’ side of the town, finding beauty in the new bus station and even the industrial estate.

Photo by Lies Wajer

Ultimately, challenging herself to find a new way of looking at Ronda, she has just seen the new collection turned into a wonderful coffee table book, called ‘Urban Safaris’.

Full of unusual and alternative views of the town it shows Ronda’s urban fabric in a very different light.

“For 30 years I have mainly focused on the overwhelming nature that surrounds Ronda, but I also love seeing the quirky corners of the town,” she told the Olive Press.

“This book shows off the pleasure I had walking and driving around the industrial area, especially around dusk.

Photo by Lies Wajer

“I often found myself taking pics of electricity and water junction boxes, something that fascinated me because it was so ordinary. Once I was even followed by someone suspicious of my activity, but when I showed him the images on the camera he was left amazed and puzzled.”

She calls her forays ‘Urban Safaris’ and they have become a regular outing for Lies and various friends over recent years.

The exhibition can be seen at CHANGUI, Calle Almendra, 47, Ronda. Until February 28. The book is also for sale at Libereria Dumas on Calle Jerez, 8, or via email at lieswajer@gmail.com

Photo by Lies Wajer

Click here to read more La Cultura News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Foreign buyers almost hit the 100,000 sale mark in Spain as they continue to gobble up property market – Brits still king

Previous Story

Foreign buyers almost hit the 100,000 sale mark in Spain as they continue to gobble up property market – Brits still king

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop