Urban Safaris: How one seasoned expat photographer has shed a refreshing new eye on the ‘quirky’ side of Ronda in Andalucia

SHE has been taking photos in the Serrania de Ronda area of Andalucia for over three decades.

Lies Wajer fell in love with the town, while staying in one of its famous historic homes in the charming casco historico, in 1995.

Captivated by its natural beauty, the artist has taken thousands of photos around the town and its nearby hills ever since.

Photo by Lies Wajer

So well known has she become locally that she was made the official photographer of the prestigious Real Maestranza de Caballeria, that runs the town’s historic bullring.

While many of her celluloid sets have appeared in exhibitions, none though are quite like the ones currently on display in the town.

This time, the Dutch expat, 72, has pointed her camera at the ‘quirky’ side of the town, finding beauty in the new bus station and even the industrial estate.

Photo by Lies Wajer

Ultimately, challenging herself to find a new way of looking at Ronda, she has just seen the new collection turned into a wonderful coffee table book, called ‘Urban Safaris’.

Full of unusual and alternative views of the town it shows Ronda’s urban fabric in a very different light.

“For 30 years I have mainly focused on the overwhelming nature that surrounds Ronda, but I also love seeing the quirky corners of the town,” she told the Olive Press.

“This book shows off the pleasure I had walking and driving around the industrial area, especially around dusk.

Photo by Lies Wajer

“I often found myself taking pics of electricity and water junction boxes, something that fascinated me because it was so ordinary. Once I was even followed by someone suspicious of my activity, but when I showed him the images on the camera he was left amazed and puzzled.”

She calls her forays ‘Urban Safaris’ and they have become a regular outing for Lies and various friends over recent years.

The exhibition can be seen at CHANGUI, Calle Almendra, 47, Ronda. Until February 28. The book is also for sale at Libereria Dumas on Calle Jerez, 8, or via email at lieswajer@gmail.com

Photo by Lies Wajer

