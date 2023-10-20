WHEN Steven Heptonstall decided to start a property management company in Spain, he made sure to do his research.

The former hotelier, now 60, took his wife Ruth and their three children on a road trip along the east and southern coasts, from Javea in Valencia down to Malaga and Sotogrande in Cadiz.

But it was the picturesque coastal town of Nerja, on the eastern tip of the Costa del Sol, that caught his eye, and where he and Ruth would set up Oasis Properties back in 2005.

“It was the fact that Nerja still had a feeling of community, you get a real sense of the Spanish way of living,” explains Steven, “plus good schools for the kids and of course the beautiful weather.”

“It reminded us of the area around the hotel we used to run in Abersoch, north Wales, except with a lot less rain!”

Now almost 20 years later, Oasis Properties has grown from managing just a couple of homes to meeting ‘all your property needs’.

“We do property management, sales, rentals and even reformations,” adds Steven, “from a new window to a new house.”

“We aim to deliver people their dream property and it’s genuinely a pleasure to hold their hand through the process and help them achieve it.”

Oasis is very much a family affair, with Steven and Ruth at the helm while their son James runs the admin side of the business.

They also have an international team of agents from Germany, the UK and Spain, and business is strong.

Steven adds: “I’ve been amazed by the rebound post-Covid, some people have bought via video call.”

“It shows that buying in Spain continues to be a great investment opportunity.”

If you need help with a property or want to buy in the Nerja area, contact Oasis Properties on 952 525 421 or email info@oasisproperties.es

Website www.oasisproperties.es