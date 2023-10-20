EXPATS are being invited to join a series of free seminars on Spanish succession tax and UK inheritance tax next week.

A team of fully qualified financial advisors from the Fiduciary Wealth Management group are inviting expats to a trio of important tax seminars around Andalucia.

The ‘Product Awareness Open Days’ are taking place on the Costa del Sol and on the Costa de la Luz.

“The importance of a second opinion cannot be overstated,” explained Fiduciary boss Paul Correa. “It can help you avoid irreversible and costly mistakes, mitigate risks, and provide peace of mind about your financial future.”

He added: “By exploring diverse perspectives, you may discover alternative approaches that you haven’t considered.

“In the medical profession, it’s interesting to note that only 12% of the time the first diagnosis is the same as the second one.

“This means that 88% of the time, the initial advice did not yield the best patient outcome. This statistic underscores the significance of seeking a second opinion.”

The seminars will be giving expats of all ages an incisive look at their tax position, in relation to both Spain and the UK, the team have decades of experience of tax planning.

The seminars, which take place from 9am to 3pm, will be the perfect way to understand your tax position in relation to loved ones both here and back home.

The first one is on October 24 at the Barrosa Park Hotel, in Sancti Petri, near Chiclana.

This is followed by two more, at the H10, in Estepona on October 25 and then finally the Melior Vasari Business Centre, in Marbella, on the 26th.

Fiduciary Wealth’s qualified advisors provide regulated financial advice in Spain as members of an EU Regulated Network.

