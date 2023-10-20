The mercury has finally dropped and it’s time to embrace the cooler months. But with our endlessly sunny skies, the fun continues with fabulous festivals in Valencia, fun-filled races and even a splash of Japanese culture.

Pop in The City

Landing on November 11, Pop in the City is an all-female, empowering race around the city. A concept that began in France, this race is an all-day celebration that takes part in some of Europe’s lesser-known cities.

Think of it more as a quest. You’ll be completing the course in pairs and enjoying a fun-filled route packed with challenges that incorporate art, sport, culture and more.

When you purchase your pass to sign up, you get an event t-shirt, cotton bag, roadbook, race number and access to the 30 challenges for you to attempt. A city guide, event bracelet, treats and award ceremony access are thrown into the bargain.

If you want to take part, find a partner and throw yourself into the challenges, marking your race card along the way, before joining in the evening celebrations.

What’s cooking?

From November 12 to 14, the Feria de Valencia is transformed. The Mediterránea Gastrónoma food festival back and this year it’s 30 per cent bigger to cover two pavilions.

With delicious food, wine, ecological and alternative products on offer, the Mediterránea Gastrónoma showcases the thrilling world of professional gastronomy. Visitors can join in the fun with a number of activities, such as expert-led tastings, competitions and showcooking sessions.

Explore the different zones for locally sourced olive oils, mouthwatering artisanal cheeses and the Wine Experience, with expert sommeliers on hand. Whether you’re a professional or a foodie, buy a ticket and immerse yourself in the compelling world of cuisine.

Need for speed

Put the pedal to the metal at the Ricardo Tormo de Cheste Circuit, where Valencia welcomes the thrilling Moto GP Grand Prix. This spectacular venue for motorcycle fans provides the backdrop for the final race of the year from November 24 to 26, across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP categories.

There is serious excitement brewing in Valencia as the event lands here after seven races in Asia and Oceania. The city is famous in the racing world for its Ricardo Tormo Circuit, which has 14 curves and runs to 4,005 metres long.

Discover Spain’s passion for motorcycle racing, inspired by stars such as Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa. The country is among the most successful in the history of MotoGP, and the people have taken the sport to their heart.

Fly east!

Immerse yourself in an exciting new culture without leaving home. In a busy month for the Feria de Valencia, November 18 and 19 will see the exciting Japan Weekend, a huge pop culture event celebrating all things Japanese.

Fans of manga, anime and video games should flock to this amazing event, with lots of cosplay opportunities and fantastic concerts. Dive into interactive events such as Asian Cover Dance, a talent show to find the best imitation of K-pop and J-pop hits. Then there is RetroWeekend, the zone dedicated to classic (and not-so-classic…) video games from a variety of different interests and niches.

So if you want to explore the art, music, comics, fashion, TV and film of this vibrant country, the Japan Weekend has it all in store and draws thousands of passionate fans from across the region and beyond.

Don’t miss: Delight in the classic Spanish musical stage genre at Zarzuela en Les Arts from November 4 to 12. The Palau de les Arts is playing host to an array of events, with the work of the famous composer Francisco Asenjo Barbieri leading the way on the bicentenary of his birth.

Date for the diary: The Vibra Mahou Fest returns on November 11, in La Marina de Valencia. Get ready to rock with the melodies of artists such as La La Love You, Ladilla Rusa, Niña Polaca and Sienna.

Did you know: Valencia is home to the narrowest building in Europe, and the second narrowest in the world. The house can be found in Plaza Lope de Vega and is a mere 107 centimetres from side to side.

